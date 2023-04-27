Apple’s first foldable device, a folding iPad expected to launch in 2024

Foldable devices have recently become a popular trend among tech enthusiasts worldwide, prompting almost all frontline manufacturers to jump onto the bandwagon. The folding device market is growing rapidly, with not only Samsung and Huawei but also other companies such as OPPO, Vivo, Xiaomi, Motorola, and Google too, joining the race. While Apple might be conspicuously missing from the list, there have been runmors about the company working on a foldable iPhone device. A foldable iPad too has come to be known often and on. Now, sources within the relevant supply chain suggest that a folding iPad might indeed be a reality and that it may hit the market as soon as next year itself.

As TechNews pointed out, Taiwanese manufacturers such as Fushida and Zhaolidu benefit from bearing factories, while Nikko has also entered the Chinese supply chain and expanded into the foldable notebook supply chain. However, with the folding device market growing rapidly and there being a significant drop in the quotations of parts and components, industry experts have pointed out that it is challenging for small factories without large-scale operations to enter the market. Many Chinese factories are looking to partner with Taiwan-based supply chains, while American bearing factory Amphenol is benefiting from this expansion. However, recent reports suggest that Xiaomi’s new folding machine will replace its bearings with parts from Jingyan Technology, a major Chinese MIM (Metal Injection Molding) parts manufacturer, to reduce costs.

Despite intense competition in the supply chain, Taiwanese factories still have certain advantages in attracting American customers. Google is expected to launch a folding machine this year, which will likely be manufactured by Hon Hai. Additionally, Taiwanese factories are also actively competing for the folding device supply chain for Apple. The design of the foldable iPad is reportedly close to finalization, and it is expected to be released next year. However, the release of the foldable iPhone that the market is anticipating may still take some time.

Worth mentioning, noted Apple analyst Ming Chi Kuo too had predicted earlier in the year about Apple planning to launch a foldable iPad in 2024. CCS Insight Chief Analyst Ben Wood has also echoed a similar line in an interview with CNBC, claiming a foldable iPad could be forthcoming as early as next year itself. According to reports, Apple plans to use the future iPad model as a way to extensively test foldable technology before adopting it on the iPhone. The company is said to be taking a cautious approach to foldable devices, focusing on durability and reliability before implementing the technology on its flagship product. By testing the technology on the iPad first, Apple can gather user feedback and make improvements before launching a foldable iPhone.