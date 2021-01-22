Aya Neo gaming tablet set for world debut in February

The Aya Neo is all set to set sail to distant shores. If that is sounding too cryptic, here is the explanation. The Aya Neo is the name of a new AMD Ryzen powered gaming tablet the size and form factor of the Nintendo Switch, and the good news with it is that it is going to be launched worldwide very soon.

The launch is going to be via an Indiegogo campaign where the price of the tablet is pegged at $699. The campaign is going to be live for 30 days and is set to kick off sometime in February 2021.

It has some stellar specs to its credit, which includes an AMD Ryzen 5 4500U that is designed to serve the dual role of both a processor as well as the GPU. The 7 nm chip is based on the Zen 2 microarchitecture and has a boost clock speed up to 4 GHz. To deal with graphics files, the chip comes with six Vega Compute Units (CUs) running up to 1,500 MHz.

Onboard is 16 GB of LPDDR4X-4266 RAM while storage is going to be in the form of either a 512 GB or 1 TB of NVMe SSD. Dealing with all the heat produced is a pair of 8 mm copper heat pipes that feed to a copper radiator. Thereafter, a cooling fan acts to dissipate the heat from the radiator.

For display, there is the 7-inch 1280 x 800 pixel IPS display that has a not-too-impressive pixel density of 215 ppi. The Aya Neo Founder Edition tablet has sort of a Microsoft connection in that it runs Windows 10 while the button layout too is similar to what you have on the Xbox controller.

A 47 Whr battery keeps the lights on and is backed by a 65 W fast charging solution. Connectivity is in the form of Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 while the device also comes with a trio of native USB-C ports as well. Then there is a 3.5mm headphone slot as well.

Sure, those specs can’t be expected to set new speed records but are still quite decent for a handheld gaming tablet device. Yet another impediment could be its heft, which at 650 grams is surely on the heavier side.

Nonetheless, if you’d like to go for the Aya Neo, you have a month to make up your mind.

