Google Pixel Fold is one-up over the iPad with its Hub Mode capability

It has been months since we were bombarded with leaks, rumors, and speculations about the Google Pixel tablet, and the real thing is here finally. This marks a fresh attempt on the part of Google to be part of the great tablet game once more while also making Android more tablet friendly in the process The Mountain View company has often been accused of being severely lacking on both. The company meanwhile has also taken the opportunity to launch the first foldable device as well, the Google Pixel Fold. Read on to find out all the specs, features, and more.

Coming to the Pixel tablet, it’s the first tablet running Android that the company has launched since 2015. It is also the first Pixel-branded tablet that we have come across as the last time the company was into the hardware business, it was dabbling with the Nexus brand name. The tablet also seems well-made and exhibits exceptional craftsmanship and durability. That said, bezels all around are a bit on the thicker side, which is reminiscent of days when slim or zero bezels used to be applicable only on smartphone devices.

Talking of specs, the Pixel tablet comes with a 10.95-inch LCD panel having a 16:10 aspect ratio. The display also boasts a 2,560 x 1.600 pixels resolution and a peak brightness rating of 500 nits while having a 60Hz refresh rate. Making up the core is a Tensor G2 chipset coupled to a Titan M2 security coprocessor. There is 8 GB of LPDDR5 RAM on board along with 128 GB or 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage which however is non-expandable, all of which point to it being Pixel 7 stuff.

For cameras, there is an 8 MP sensor on both the front and back. The tablet also comes with a quad-speaker arrangement along with three far-field microphones. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, while there also is the USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port as well. The power button comes with an integrated fingerprint sensor. The tablet draws power from a 7,020 mAh battery which supports 15W charging via USB-C cable or when attached to the charging speaker dock.

Also, it is here that the Pixel tablet story takes on a really interesting turn given that things are quite mundane and run-of-the-mill in stand-alone mode. The dock comes integrated with the smart speaker system and with the Pixel tablet slotted in it makes the entire thing be transformed into a Google Nest sort of thing. That way, you have a whole lot of ways to make good use of the Pixel tablet, which includes responding to your OK Google commands.

The dock will also keep the tablet charged while it is slotted in. A Google stated, it invokes Hub Mode and will let the tablet respond to OK Google commands without requiring to unlock it first. This makes sure the Pixel tablet is in use at all times and is one area where the tablet seems to have an advantage over the Apple iPad. Whenever you need it as a pure Android tablet, just pull it off and it’s there for you. Unfortunately, the dock loses its functionality when the Pixel tablet is separated from it. It would have been a whole lot better if it continued to function as a smart speaker though that is how things are at the moment.

So far as the software is concerned, the Pixel tablet runs Android 13 with the Pixel UI running on top. Google said the tablet will be provided with three Android updates along with security updates for five years. Many of the apps currently available on the Google Play Store have already been optimized to operate on the larger display though many still aren’t as capable yet. It’s something that Google had earlier stated they are working on and guess it’s going to take some time before Android is as capable for tablet devices as it is for smartphones at the moment. Apple has a completely separate OS dedicated to its iPad tablet range.

Coming to the price and availability, the Pixel tablet will set you back $499 in the US and CA$ 699, both prices being applicable for the 128 GB model and with the charging speaker dock included. Google is yet to announce the pricing for the 256 GB model of the tablet. Apart from the US and Canada, the tablet is also going to be available in Australia, Europe, Japan, and the UK. Pre-orders are already being accepted while shipping starts June 20.

As for its color options, the Pixel tablet comes in alluring shades of Hazel, Porcelain, and Rose.