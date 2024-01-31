HANNspree launches HannsNote2 tablet with 10-inch RLCD panel

The Taiwan-based company HANNspree has introduced a new e-note device named HannsNote2 featuring a 10-inch full-color e-paper-like display. However, it isn’t an E Ink display that the tablet comes with. Rather, the tablet features, what the company refers to as the Hannstar Color Crystal reflective display LCD panel. As it is with every other RLCD panel, it basically is an LCD panel but sans the backlight.

So, with the backlight gone, what you have is a display that is reflective in nature, which means you have all the qualities of a conventional LCD panel but minus the glare. This also means the display is entirely dependent on ambient light for the content to be visible.

Among the other advantages of the display include its ability to display true full-color 16.7 million colors. Color resolution comes to 200 PPI which is slightly better than the 150 PPI that the Kaleido 3 display is capable of but is less than the 300 PPI that the E Ink Gallery 3 display maxes out at. However, what can be considered an even bigger advantage of the Hannstar Color Crystal reflective display is its 60 Hz dynamic refresh rate. HANNspree is claiming this will lead to a page-turning speed of just 5 ms along with smoother video playback.

Coming to the hardware specs, it’s a Rockchip RK3566 processor that makes up the core of the HannsNote2 along with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of native storage. Power comes from a 2200 mAh battery which might seem small but could be sufficient considering that there is no backlight module to provide juice to. The tablet runs Android 13 and provides access to the Google Play Store app.

The HannsNote2 otherwise measures just 4.7mm in thickness while tipping the scales at only 350 grams, making it the thinnest and lightest RLCD tablet out there. The tablet is compatible with a USI2.0 protocol stylus which can be used to make the most of the color note app that the tablet comes pre-loaded with.

Similar to any conventional Android tablet, the HannsNote2 can be used for playing games, watching movies, listening to songs, and such. On the productivity side, you can take notes and put the tablet to use in an office environment as well. These apart, you can install the e-book reading app of your choice and use the tablet as an excellent e-book reading device as well.

Right now, the HannsNote2 is only available in Taiwan where it is priced at NT$10,800. The company however stated it would be introduced in Europe soon but isn’t committing to any launch schedule just yet.