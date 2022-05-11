Hanvon N10 e-note device with 10.3-inch E Ink display announced

Hanvon has announced the launch of a new e-note device named the N10. Featuring a 10.3-inch E Ink display, the new N10 is significantly thinner at just 5.5 mm which, as ITHome said has been achieved by removing the screen layer, the capacitive screen, and the light guide plate. Also, all of this has not only resulted in a display that is 31 percent thinner but has also added to the clarity as well. Hanvon is claiming it to be as thin as paper, something that allows for a more natural feel when writing.

Another highlight of the new N10 is the Solanum violet electromagnetic pen that the e-note device comes with. Hanvon said the pen has been entirely an in-house development and supports 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity. Also, there is no need to recharge the pen. Instead, it comes with a pair of replacement refills which negates the need to recharge the pen at regular intervals. The device otherwise comes with a large 6000 mAh battery which Hanvon said allows for a standby time of 120 days. Battery consumption is reduced to just 50 mAh for an entire day when kept in sleep mode.

A hugely positive aspect of the N10 is that it comes pre-loaded with Android 11. That ensures you have access to the scores of apps that the Google PlayStore offers. It otherwise can read more than a dozen e-book file formats which includes PDF, Mobi, EPub, and such. It supports both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity while there also is the USB Type-C port which can be used to load content to the device.

Among the other features of the N10 e-note include an integrated OCR recognition technology which the company said can accurately convert any PDF document or an image into editable texts. There is also the option to easily share annotated content. Other interesting features the N10 comes with include intelligent text prompts and one-stroke forming. Then there is the handwritten recognition feature as well, all of which comes in handy during note-taking.

Coming to the design, the N10 looks alluring and fresh. The bezels on all three sizes as well as the left spine is quite thin, which ups the style quotient considerably. Also, at 374 grams and a depth of 5.5 mm, the N10 is also among the lightest and thinnest e-notes around. The N10 also includes a total of nine buttons on the left edge of which Hanvon said eight buttons are user-customizable. For instance, you can easily set one button to initiate the handwritten book or use another to set the page-turning speed and so on.

The N10 e-note is currently on pre-order at JingDong and is priced at 1999 yuan, which comes to around $300 USD. The price is inclusive of a protective case as well as the electromagnetic pen.

