Upcoming Blackview Tab 12 might be the best value-for-money tablet at $199

With the pandemic bringing the tablet PCs back in focus all over again, there has been a mad rush among companies to launch new tablets in the segment. Oppo, Vivo, Motorola, OnePlus, Huawei, Xiaomi, Samsung, et al have either launched new tablet devices or are in the process of doing so. A not so well known Chinese company named Blackview too has a slew of budget tablet devices to offer, which surprisingly offers performance and features that can match the best in the class.

Take for instance the new Tab 12 that the company has lined up for launch sometime this month. The Tab 12 itself comes as an upgrade over the Tab 8. In fact, both continue to share the same processor – Octa-core Unisoc SC9863A – though there have been other changes introduced elsewhere.

The design, for one, has undergone a change, from the curved edges in Tab 8 to the flat edges in Tab 12, something that does lend a definite character to the upcoming tablet. The rear too gets a new metal build this time which again is a nice upgrade over the Tab 8 which came with a rear that was made of both plastic and metal.

The 10.1-inch FHD+ IPS panel remains the same though leakers would have us believe the display is going to be more vivid and clear this time. That again has much to do with the in-cell technology that the display comes with which not only makes the display thinner but adds to the clarity significantly.

Other specs of the Tab 12 that have come to the fore include an octa-core Unisoc SC9863A chipset which may not be the fastest around but isn’t a slouch either. Then there likely is going to be 4 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64 GB of ROM on board, both of which might be considered just right considering its affordable positioning though more of it is always welcome. The storage though can be expanded to 1 TB via microSD cards. Keeping the lights on is a 6580 mAh battery.

Other features being associated with the Tab 12 include a smart power amplifier which should allow for better quality sound output. Coming to the software, it is DokeOS_P 2.0 that the Tab 12 is going to be pre-installed with and which is being considered a huge improvement over the DokeOS_P 1.0 that the Tab 8 comes with.

As for the price, the Tab 12 is tipped to come for just $199 which makes it one of the biggest positives of the device. Expect the budget tablet to make an official debut on May 15.