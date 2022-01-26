HP 11-inch tablet with flip camera now on sale in the US for $500 and above

The HP 11-inch tablet which the company had launched on September 22, 2021, is now available Stateside, with BestBuy now offering the tablet at a starting price of $500, Liliputing reported. For that amount, what you get is a tablet with an 11-inch 2160 x 1440 pixel IPS LCD display with a max 400 nits of brightness and support for 100 percent sRGB color gamut. Plus, there is a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top for enhanced protection.

Under the hood lies the Intel Pentium Silver N6000 Jasper Lake quad-core processor which isn’t a speed monster as such but can always surprise you with its brisk functioning. Coupled with the processor is a 4 GB LPDDR4x-2133 memory along with 128 GB of PCIe NVMe solid state storage. Power comes from a 32.2 Wh battery which is backed by a 30-watt USB-C charger, which HP aid will top up the battery to 50 percent in 45 mins. The tablet runs Windows 11 OS.

So far so good though the one standout feature of the tablet is the 13 MP flip camera which reminds us of the Asus flagship phones which too have been featuring a flip camera for the past several years. No doubt HP is targeting the work or study from home segment with the tablet which will enable users to share what is on the desk. Teachers will be able to keep track of their student’s progress and see for themselves if they have been studying or got into something else.

In any case, it’s a neat arrangement that negates the need to have separate cameras on the front and rear as the same can always be titled to function both ways. It’s a pity Asus is giving up on the same for a hole punch design approach but that’s a different topic altogether. However, unlike regular tablet devices that have the camera positioned on the top horizontal bezel, the same on the HP device lies on the left bezel. This way, one has to position the tablet in portrait mode during video conferencing.

This brings to the fore another unique aspect of the tablet, its ability to stand in both portrait and landscape mode thanks to the innovative kickstand design it comes with. It also comes with pogo pins on both the bottom as well as the side to allow for the fitment of the detachable keyboard unit. Interestingly, the kickstand too is detachable and connects to the tablet via magnetic action. It weighs half a pound with the tablet itself weighing around 2 pounds with the keyboard attached.

Meanwhile, there is the HP Rechargeable Tilt Pen that the tablet is compatible with. Also, another cool feature of the device is the ability of the tablet to function as a secondary screen when connected to a PC thanks to the HP Duet software it supports. The tablet and the keyboard bundle start at $600.