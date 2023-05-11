Huawei MatePad Air series tablets set for launch on May 18

Huawei announced via an official post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo that it has a few devices slated for launch at an event scheduled on May 18. Among the devices earmarked for launch during the said event include a new tablet device that is going to be part of its MatePad family. The official Weibo post revealing the above however missed out on the details, including the name of the upcoming device.

However, unofficial sources claim the new tablet might be named Huawei MatePad Air. Further, according to ITHome, several of the tablet models have also received the necessary certification. These include devices having the model number DBY2-W00, DBY2Z-AL00, and DBY2-AL00. Among these, two are 4G enabled while one is going to be a Wi-Fi-only device.

The tablets otherwise come powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset and draw power from an 8200 mAh battery, which again is going to be replenished by a 40W charger. The tablets are expected to come with 10- to 11-inch displays but will have a high refresh rate, making them suitable for gaming activities. The upcoming tablet devices are expected to be positioned as mid-level to high-end tablet devices among the company’s flagship range.

While being powerful enough to support light gaming, the tablets are also expected to aid in workplace productivity as well. As for its pricing, the upcoming MatePad Air series is expected to be priced at around 3000 yuan (USD 432).

Meanwhile, Huawei is touted to introduce the Huawei Watch 4 series, Huawei Matebook E 2023 along with several other products at the upcoming launch event.