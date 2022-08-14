Huawei MatePad Paper getting new HarmonyOS update, E Ink display performance to get better

Huawei has come up with the second HarmonyOS update which applies to its MatePad Paper E Ink tablet device, HuaweiCentral reported. The company said the latest update will make the e-note device more stable though the takeaway from the update is the way it causes the E Ink display to redraw and refresh more comprehensively than ever before. This should add to the user experience immensely.

Huawei said text clarity is going to improve greatly post the update while the default brightness of different light modes too is going to improve a lot. The company said it is the MatePad Paper HMW-W09 version that would be getting the update. The tablet should be running HarmonyOS 2.1.0. 152, build version 2.1.0.143 to be eligible to download the update.

The Huawei MatePad Paper has received widespread acclaim for its build quality, performance, and features that made it among the top e-note devices available in the market. However, unlike most others, the MatePad Paper runs Harmony OS, which means Android users will have to adapt to the new platform. The brilliant E Ink display impresses too while the bundled stylus will let you write, scribble, or draw on the display as you wish.

Things are slated to only get better with the latest update.