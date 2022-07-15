Huawei MatePad Paper latest update introduces better lighting effect and virus scanning engine

Huawei has introduced a new update for its MatePad Paper E Ink tablet. According to the change log available via ITHome, the latest update version 2.1.0.152 is aimed at enhancing the text clarity while also optimizing the display effect of some interfaces. This is achieved by optimizing the default brightness achieved in different lighting modes.

The latest update also includes a virus scanning engine which ensures better system security. The tablet runs HarmonyOS 2 and is the only E Ink tablet currently available to be so featured. The company had earlier launched update version 2.1.0.143 and 2.1.0.123 respectively aimed at enabling sharing of TXT documents for notes and adding floating navigation and home page card editing features respectively. Plus, there has been enhancements to the display as well to make it more sharp and crisp while also reducing ghosting effects.

The MatePad Paper comes powered by the Huawei Kirin 820E 5G chipset paired with 4 gigs of memory and 64 GB of storage. It comes with a 10.3-inch 1872 x 1404 resolution display that translates to a pixel density of 227 ppi. A 3625mAh battery provides the juice and is claimed to last several weeks on a single charge. The tablet also comes with dual speakers as well.