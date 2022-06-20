Latest Huawei MatePad Paper OS update optimizes display, adds new features

Huawei has announced a new software update for the MatePad Paper E-Ink tablet. The Hongmeng OS 2.1.0.143 update comes with several improvements which include offering a more optimum display effect for several app interfaces. Plus, the update also improves the text fade and ghosting issues as well. The update also enables sharing of TXT documents as well while the stylus operation too gets enhanced. Apart from these, Huawei said the update will include the latest June 2022 security patch which should ensure better system security.

Huawei had launched the MatePad Paper just months ago, or March 24 to be precise, priced at $719.99. The price is inclusive of the pen and the leather case as well.

For specs, the E Ink tablet features a Huawei Kirin 820E 5G SoC at its core. There is 4 GB of memory onboard along with 64 or 128 GB of native storage. The front is made up of a 10.3-inch E Ink display having a resolution of 1872 x 1404 which makes for a resolution of 227 PPI. A 3625 mAh battery keeps the device going and supports 10V / 2.25A fast charging. The tablet also comes with a pair of speakers and weighs a quite convenient 360 grams.