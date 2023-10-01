Huawei MatePad PaperMatte Edition offers e-paper-like color display

Many people think that e-paper displays are the only way to save your eyes from getting burnt out? Enter a new display tech that promises to offer the best of both worlds as exemplified by the likes of the Huawei MatePad PaperMatte Edition. Unlike devices such as the Kindle Scribe or the Kobo Elipsa 2e, there isn’t an E Ink display as such on the Huawei tablet though you still have a display that is as soothing for your eyes as ever. Thanks to nano-level anti-glare etching technology that renders the screen glare-free and exceptionally eye-friendly.

Another positive with the MatePad PaperMatte Edition tablet that’s inherent to LCD display tech is its fast refresh speeds. While recent tablet or smartphone devices boast refresh rates as high as 240hz, a 120hz display as in the Huawei device is enough to allow for the smooth playback of videos or gaming. This coupled with the colored display makes the MatePad PaperMatte as good a device for entertainment as it is for work and education.

Textbooks often contain illustrations, graphs, and such which are marked in color for better comprehension. Students also need to refer to videos too as part of their research process. Highlighting texts or making notes in color are among the other things that can further add to the convenience of not only the students or researchers but also the teachers.

In addition to these features, the tablet runs on Android, providing full access to the Play Store. This easily translates to one of the most robust software supports imaginable. With a vast array of apps available, ranging from education tools to office necessities, students, teachers, and professionals alike can find an app to meet their specific needs. Periodical updates and security fixes further ensure a safe, efficient, and secure environment, allowing you to seamlessly carry out your work.

Further aiding in productivity is the 2nd-gen Huawei M-Pencil that the tablet comes bundled with. The pen offers 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity and can be used for drawing, making notes, and such. Huawei said the display offers unique micro-vibration and damping that ensures a paper-like writing feel.

Moreover, traditional LCD displays often suffer from washout issues when viewed in direct sunlight. However, the PaperMatte anti-glare display stands out by providing enhanced readability, thanks to its reduced reflectivity. This feature not only improves visibility but also contributes to extending battery life. Unlike devices with LCD panels that typically need increased brightness for better visibility in bright conditions which leads to higher battery drain, the PaperMatte display provides a boost to battery life.

Coming to the device itself, the MatePad PaperMatte Edition comes in two display size options – 11-inch and 11.5-inch. Both sport the same glare-free display tech but apart from the display size, there are a few ways both the display differs from the other. For instance, the MatePad 11 offers a higher resolution (2560 x 1600 pixels) compared to the MatePad 11.5 (2200 x 1440 pixels. Naturally, the MatePad 11 has a higher 275 PPI pixel density compared to the 229 PPI pixel density of the MatePad 11.5.

Further, while the MatePad 11 comes powered by the SD870 chipset, it’s an SD 7 Gen 1 chipset that makes up the core of the MatePad 11.5. Both the tablets feature the same 8 GB RAM though native storage stands at 128 GB on the smaller MatePad compared to 256 GB of storage on the MatePad 11.5. The bigger MatePad also comes with a larger 7700 mAh battery compared to a 7250 mAh battery on the smaller MatePad tablet. Connectivity options with both tablets include Wi-Fi 6 though MatePad 11 supports Bluetooth 5.1 while MatePad 11.5 supports the more recent Bluetooth 5.2.

Both tablets otherwise come with a quad-speaker setup and a pair of mics. A 13 MP rear camera is present on both devices while the front gets an 8 MP f/2.0 aperture on the MatePad 11 compared to the 8 MP f/2.2 aperture front cam on the MatePad 11.5. A USB 2.0 Type C interface is common to both. The MatePad 11 weighs 480 grams while the MatePad 11.5 weighs only a marginally higher 499 grams.