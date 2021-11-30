Huawei MatePad Pro 12.6 with 120Hz display spotted online

Here is the tale of a tablet that could have been a reality but seems to have stopped just short of that. It is the MatePad Pro 12.6 from Huawei that is being referred to here. The Chinese manufacturer had launched the tablet earlier in the year though that included a 12.6-inch display having a 60 Hz refresh rate. Now, as GizmoChina reported, an engineering sample has been spotted online that is found to support a higher 120 Hz refresh rate.

Though there is no official mention of the above sample, what is obvious is that it served as a test model. It is also being speculated that the company was indeed readying a high-end model with a higher refresh rate but the same got shelved owing to supply chain issues. It is not known either if the company plans to launch the 120 Hz model anytime in the future.

Internal specs of the particular model reveal a Kirin 9000E chipset for the Wi-Fi only version while the 5G version of the same comes powered by the Kirin 9000 chipset. A 512 GB storage is available internally with the option to add more using the Huawei NM card slot. Upfront lies a 12.6-inch 2560 x 1600-pixel display surrounded by a slim 5.6 mm bezel all around. Other features of the display include DCI-P3 color gamut, Delta E color accuracy rating of less than 0.5, and a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio.

Keeping the lights on is a massive 10,050mAh battery that is backed by a 40W fast charging in wired mode and 27W fast charging in wireless mode. This apart, the tablet also supports 10W reverse charging as well. Then there also are the eight speakers on board that have been tuned by Harman Karon and boast of Histen 7.0 sound effects. There also is the quad microphone arrangement with noise-canceling tech for clear audio reception even from several meters away.

What remains to be seen is whether the tablet will ever get to see the light of day or will remain a test mule for the rest of its life.