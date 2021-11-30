Vivo Pad tipped to come with Snapdragon 870 SoC, to arrive in early-2022

Among the several new tablet devices set to be launched in the coming weeks and months is the Vivo Pad. This will also mark the Chinese manufacturer’s first foray into the tablet segment. However, instead of launching an entry-level tablet, as is the usual strategy of most other manufacturers, Vivo Pad is shaping up to pose a challenge to even the flagship tablets out there.

Much of that has to do with the Snapdragon 870 chipset that noted leaker Digital Chat Station claimed the Vivo Pad will come with. This has been revealed in a post made on Weibo wherein the tipster also stated the tablet is coming sometime soon. That said, the earliest that the tablet is expected to launch is around early-2022.

As for its features, that again is anybody’s guess at the moment. That said, it could be safe to assume the tablet is going to support Wi-Fi 6 and 5G connectivity given that the SD 870 chipset supports both. Also, while it may not be a performance monster, the SD 870 chipset has still gone for some critical reviews and is seen as quite a capable chipset.

Also, it has been quite some time since the tablet has been in the making. The first time that the tech world got to know of Vivo’s tablet ambitions has been in June last. That was when the company was found to have applied for a trademark on the Vivo Pad brand, which itself is proof enough of it being a tablet device after all. Later, the company’s executive vice president, Hu Baishan confirmed that the tablet will hit stores around early 2022.

That is also when quite a few other tablet devices are slated for launch. Those include devices from Oppo, Asus, Lenovo, and Samsung, among others. Meanwhile, watch this space for more on Vivo Pad as it emerges.