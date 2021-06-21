Vivo Pad tablet expected to launch soon

Vivo may be a household name in the smartphone segment but not so when it comes to tablet devices. That, however, seems on the verge of undergoing a change as the Chinese company is rumored to be working on its own version of a tablet device.

Unfortunately, there is almost nothing that we know of the upcoming tablet at the moment, except that the company has sought to trademark the name Vivo Pad in the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO). The filing refers to a Class 9 device, which again covers device categories such as PDAs and tablets.

That apart, there is nothing that we know about the tablet, including its likely specs or the design. However, given that Vivo has made a name for itself as a maker of quality smartphones with affordable price tags, it’s likely the company will continue with the same strategy with its upcoming tablet device as well.

Interestingly, Vivo isn’t alone in venturing into the tablet space as almost all its Chinese peers are following suit, or have done it already. For instance Realme and Oppo too is known to be readying suitable tablet devices for launch soon while other such as Huawei or Xiaomi have already been offering tablet devices for some time now. A tablet from Vivo meanwhile is being speculated since January and it remains to be seen when it eventually reaches markets.