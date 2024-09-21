Huawei MatePad Tablets With PaperMatte Display Launched

Huawei has launched the new MatePad series of tablet devices with PaperMatte displays for the international market. The company first launched the tablet devices in China last month. The MatePad series comprises of the more upmarket MatePad Pro 12.2 and the MatePad 12 X which caters to the affordable segment.

Huawei MatePad Pro 12.2

The MatePad Pro 12.2 comes with a, you might have already guessed, 12.2-inch display. Huawei is describing it as a Tandem OLED PaperMatte display with a peak brightness of 2,000 nits. The display also benefits from anti-sparkle and nanoscale anti-glare tech that imparts it a paper-like feel. That includes the least glare, making it extremely eye-friendly while having excellent readability even in bright sunlight conditions.

The display has been accorded TÜV Rheinland Reflection-Free Certifications, TÜV Rheinland Full Care Display 3.0 Certification, and SGS Low Visual Fatigue 2.0 Premium Performance Certification, all of which highlight the eye-friendly attribute of the tablet. This way the tablet can be ideal for both entertainment or for creative pursuits where staring at the display for long hours won’t hurt your eyes much.

Other qualities of the display include a 144Hz refresh rate along with support for 1.07 billion colors and P3 wide color gamut. The display is flanked by thin bezels on all sides which allows for a quite impressive 92 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display can be best suited for those who’d prefer a glare-free display such as that of the Kindle while still being in full color and having a high refresh rate.

Under the hood, the MatePad Pro 12.2 comes with an Octa-Core Kirin T91 processor that is coupled with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB or 512 GB of storage. Keeping the tablet alive is a 5050mAh dual-cell battery which allows for a combined battery strength of a massive 10,100mAh. What is also impressive is that the battery gets fully charged in just 55 minutes thanks to the 100W Turbo Charge support it comes with.

The rest of the specs include a dual 13 MP and 8 MP rear cam and an 8 MP front cam, quad Speakers, microphones, and a fingerprint sensor. For connectivity, there is dual-band Wi-Fi along with Bluetooth 5.2 while the USB 3.1 port allows for wired connection as well as recharging the battery. The tablet runs HarmonyOS 4.2 and weighs a quite convenient 508g.

The MatePad Pro 12.2 comes in shades of Premium Gold and Black and is priced at 849.99 Euros or USD 948.

Huawei MatePad 12 X

The MatePad 12 X is a slightly cheaper alternative that comes with a 12-inch LCD PaperMatte display having a 30 – 144 Hz adaptive refresh rate. The display supports 16.7 million colors, a P3 wide color gamut, and a peak brightness of 1000 nits. Under the hood lies the same Octa-Core Kirin T91 Processor along with 8 GB or 12 GB of memory and 256 GB of storage. It runs HarmonyOS 4.2 and is powered by the same massive 10,100mAh battery but is backed by 66W Turbo Charge tech.

Optics remain the same too, with a 13 MP and 8 MP rear shooter along with an 8 MP front cam. The tablet also boasts half a dozen speakers along with a quad microphone support. Wireless connectivity is brought about by dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.2 while USB 3.1 port allows for wired connection as well as for recharging the battery. The tablet is however a bit heavier, weighing around 555 grams and measuring just 5.9mm in thickness.

The MatePad 12 X is priced at 649.99 Euros which comes to around USD 725 and comes in shades of White, Greenery, and Sakura Pink.