Huion tablets at its cheapest in Amazon deal

The Huion Kamvas 22 or its smaller sibling, the Kamvas Pro 16 shouldn’t need any introduction, having made its mark as an excellent drawing tablet, ranking right there among the best in its class. However, if that isn’t reason enough to opt for it, here it is. Amazon is offering some nice discounts on several of Huion devices which has brought the price down of the Kamvas pro 16 to just $319.99. That makes for $80 less than its regular price.

As a refresher, the Kamvas 22 comes with an expansive 21.5-inch Full HD display while on the other side of it lies an Intel Core-i5 processor. There is 8 GB or 16 GB of memory onboard, as is 1 TB of HDD and a choice of either 120 GB or 240 GB of SSD storage. The tablet is also accompanied by a battery-free stylus that offers 8192 levels of pressure sensitivity.

The Kamvas Pro 16, in turn, comes with a 15.6-inch FHD IPS LCD display. The tablet has a 16:9 aspect ratio and a contrast ratio of 1000:1. The tablet is also accompanied by a battery-less pen having 8192 levels of pressure sensitivity.

In short, both the Kamvas versions come across as excellent drawing tablets and if you have been eying either of these models, now is the best time to hit that ‘Buy Now’ button.

