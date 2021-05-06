Lenovo teases new flagship tablet with SD 870 chipset, 90 Hz OLED display

Lenovo has teased a new tablet which it plans to launch sometime soon. Named as the Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2021, the Android-powered tablet will be featuring the Snapdragon 870 chipset under the hood where it will be working in tandem with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

The tablet will also come with an OLED panel with 2.5K resolution, 600 nits of brightness along with 800,000:1 contrast ratio. Among the other highlights of the display will be its 90 Hz refresh rate, HDR 10, Dolby Vision along with TÜV Rheinland certification for eye care protection. The company though isn’t revealing what the display size is going to be like. However, what is hard to miss from the images revealed is the slim bezels all around that do make the tablet quite a looker.

Other details that the teaser reveals are the quad-speaker arrangement, microSD card and SIM card slot, a metallic frame for durability, and a USB Type-C port for charging and data syncing roles. The tablet will be running ZUI 12.5 based on Android 11.

Lenovo is holding back the full specifications of the tablet at the moment but is expected to reveal it all sometime soon. The tablet meanwhile will likely be named as the Yoga Tab 13 when it is launched in markets outside China.

Keep watching for more details as it emerges.

