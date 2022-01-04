Lenovo ThinkBook Plus laptop comes with an integrated tablet device



Lenovo seems to have found an ingenious way to merge the functionalities of a laptop and a tablet device. This refers to the ThinkBook Plus laptop which, as revealed by noted tipster Evan Blass who has a couple of renders to share on Twitter, integrates an entire tablet device within the chassis of the laptop.

While the entire layout is no doubt innovative, the fitment seems nice and plush and the execution well laid out. Also, with the 17-inch laptop, there seems ample space for integrating a tablet at least of 8-inch dimension though that also means pushing the entire keyboard thing, complete with the trackpad to the left.

That might make things a bit odd and it will be interesting to see how it feels to type on such a laptop given how we are used to typing on keyboards that stretches the entire length of the display. Instead, the keypad is shifted to the left with the rather expansive trackpad placed beneath it to make room for the tablet on the right.

That said, a laptop with an integrated tablet also has its own positives. For example, it makes it easy to access social media, work files and mobile compatible casinos. With a stylus included in the image, it can come in handy to log into your online accounts, jot down some quick notes or write a to-do list.

Artists should find the tablet of ample use given how one of the renders reveals the tablet being used to etch a drawing that is getting reflected in the main display as well.

The device is also shown to come with ports which include a USB-C port, two USB-A ports, one HDMI slot, a 3.5mm headphone jack interface, and Harman Kardon speakers



The laptop is also shown to run Windows 11 though there is no information on what the tablet will be running, or if it is going to act as an extension of the primary display.

That said, it shouldn’t be surprising if it runs Android. Microsoft has said devices running Windows 11 will be able to run the full spectrum of Android apps in the future. More details are awaited in this respect, or for that matter, how the entire device turns out to be in reality. Interestingly, none of the renders have shown the tablet in isolation when it is detached from the laptop. More information is awaited during the upcoming CES event, if Lenovo decides to push ahead with the device, that is.

Meanwhile, the ThinkBook Plus laptop also brings to mind the Asus ZenBook Pro Duo which comes with a dual display placed longitudinally along the entire length of the chassis, just above the keyboard. Lenovo seems to be taking things to another level with its ThinkBook Plus device.