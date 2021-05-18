Lenovo will launch new tablet devices on May 25th

Lenovo has confirmed it plans to launch a slew of new tablet devices on May 25. There are going to be at least three new tablets launched during the event though those are likely to be exclusive to China for the moment. Among the new tablets expected to be launched include the Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2021, Xiaoxin Pad Plus, and the Yoga Pad Pro.

However, with the Xiaoxin brand being limited to the Chinese market only, it is only the Yoga Pad Pro that can be expected to make an international debut sometime post its launch in China. That said, the Xiaoxin Pad Plus too might make it to international shores where it likely will be sold as the Lenovo Tab M10 5G.

Coming to the Yoga Pad Pro, it is going to be unique in that it will come with a redesigned stand to allow for positioning the tablet in various ways, which includes even hanging the tablet on the wall. Another highlight of the Yoga Pad Pro is going to be its HDMI slot that will allow the tablet to be used as a secondary display device. That apart, there likely is going to be a pair of USB-C ports as well for charging and connectivity. Plus, stylus support with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity has also been depicted in the various teaser shots revealed so far.

On the other hand, the Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2021 is going to be flagship stuff and is built around the Snapdragon 870 chipset. The tablet will come with an OLED display having a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels and a 90 Hz refresh rate. The tablet will come with stylus support and boasts HDR10 and Dolby Vision features.

Lenovo has also been hyping the gaming capabilities of the tablet, which again comes with quad-speaker support that adds to its entertainment quotient. The tablet will run Android 11 right out of the box.

The Xiaoxin Pad Plus, meanwhile, is going to be a mid-range offering and will have the Snapdragon 750G processor at its core and will have 5G capability.

