Linfiny e-note device comes with a flexible 13.3-inch E Ink display

The new Linfiny e-note device comes with a 13.3-inch color E Ink display which happens to be the same as an A4-sized paper. The display supports 4096 colors and has a monochrome and color resolution of 207 and 120 PPI respectively. The flexible nature of the display makes it quite unbreakable, which means the tablet can do with a bit of rough handling as well if things come to that.

At just 5.7mm, the e-note tablet is remarkably thin. Further, at 368 grams, the tablet is also easily among the lightest too. The device supports screen lock and data encryption features for enhanced data security. Linfiny said the tablet can be linked with NFC e-paper tags manufactured by Ioi System, something that can lead to easy exchange of data with compatible e-paper tags.

Under the hood lies an octa-core 1.8 GHz processor with 32 GB of onboard storage. The device comes with a USB Type-C port besides supporting Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity options. A nice thing about the tablet is that the eraser feature can be disabled to prevent data tampering.

The tablet comes bundled with a color-compatible stylus that does not need to be charged for its functioning. There are various pen types to choose from, which include ballpoint pen, fountain pen, brush, free marker, and highlight marker. There are six colors to choose from for making inputs, apart from black and white. The pen color can be changed easily using the side tail button while there also is a button to return to the previous file.

The device offers a very natural writing experience that is akin to a real pen on paper. The device otherwise boasts several advanced features that allow for a superior user experience. For instance, there is the smart AI feature that ensures handwritten IME text input gets converted to text. Further, the tablet is also compatible with various PDF forms which makes it well suited for working with B2B sites.

Not only can the PDF file be used for collecting user information, but you also have the option to actually create a PDF form to suit your customized requirements. For instance, you can add text boxes, drop-down boxes, radio buttons, check boxes, bookmarks, links, and so on.

On the whole, the Linfiny e-paper tablet is the thinnest and lightest in its segment. It comes with a host of smart AI-enabled features that make it well-suited for use in the office or on the field, the latter being further aided by the flexible nature of the display as well as the robust construction of the device which ensures it won’t break even if dropped.