More details of the Lenovo Yoga Paper E Ink tablet leak online

Lenovo has teased some more information about its upcoming Yoga Paper E Ink tablet. The company had earlier confirmed it would come with a 10.3-inch E Ink display. It has now been revealed the display will have color temperature control features to ensure the most optimum reading experience in varied lighting conditions. Plus, there is going to be support for 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity as well.

What has also come to the fore is that it is a Wacom EMR stylus that the Lenovo e-note will come bundled with and can be put to use right away without requiring to be paired with the tablet first. The tablet also comes with a special slot to accommodate the stylus, with a similar slot cut out in the cover as well for added protection. Further, the tablet is also designed to have specific modes to support left- or right-handed usage.

As for its build, Lenovo said the tablet comes packed in a CNC-machined chassis that is 5.5 mm thick. This happens to be the same as the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. This should provide the e-note with enhanced rigidity and composure.

More details including the all-important pricing and availability information, like whether it is going to be a China-specific device or will ship worldwide are still being kept under wraps.

