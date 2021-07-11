New 2022 iPad Pro 11 to have the mini-LED backlit LCD panel

Apple is expected to launch a new 11-inch iPad pro that would feature mini-LED display technology. The company launched its new 12.9-inch iPad Pro just weeks back which comes with several firsts. Those include an in-house M1 chip to power the device along with mini-LED tech for the display. Many had then speculated the advanced display technology won’t make it to the more affordable 11-inch version of the iPad Pro.

However, as noted Apple analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo pointed out, Apple plans to offer the mini-LED backlit LCD display on the 11-inch model as well for the 2022 refresh of the same. Apple had launched the 2021 model 11-inch iPad Pro in May which had the same M1 chipset but continued with an LCD panel.

Among the likely reasons the 2021 iPad Pro 11 missed out on the advanced display tech is the non-availability of the display in enough quantity. That is not all as the semiconductor technology associated with the display too wasn’t abundant enough for it to be provided to both the iPad Pro models.

All of those seem to have eased off so that it could now be possible for the 2022 iPad Pro 11 to be equipped with the mini-LED tech. As it is, there also are reports of the 2022 iPad Pro models having a glass back instead of the traditional aluminum construction. This will allow the forthcoming iPad Pro models to be ready for wireless charging as well.

Meanwhile, rumor also has it that all future iPad Air models are going to feature OLED panels. This, if true, will make for a huge upgrade over the LCD panels that the current-gen iPad devices come with. Maybe, the OLED makeover will extend to the iPad Mini as well, though here again, it is speculation at best.

( Senior Writer ) With a keen interest in tech, I make it a point to keep myself updated on the latest developments in the world of technology and gadgets. That includes smartphones or tablet devices but stretches to even AI and self-driven automobiles as well, the latter being my latest fad. Besides writing, I like watching videos, reading, listening to music, or experimenting with different recipes. Motion picture is another aspect that interests me a lot and maybe I’ll make a film sometime in the future.