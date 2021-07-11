Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, including S8 Ultra set for an early-2022 launch

There have been reports about the launch of the Galaxy Tab S8 for quite some time now though it seems the wait just got stretched that bit more. For according to the latest on this, Samsung is not likely to launch the high-end tablets before early 2022.

As it is, there already are reports of Samsung preparing three tablet devices to succeed the highly acclaimed Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7 Plus devices. In addition to the base Galaxy Tab S8 and a more up-market S8 Plus, there likely is going to be an S8 Ultra model as well this time, one that will have a rather huge 14.6-inch display.

Other specs being associated with the S8 Ultra include a Snapdragon 895+ SoC powering the device which again is expected to be available in three variants – Wi-Fi only, LTE, and a 5G enabled model. The tablet is also rumored to have a huge 12,000 mAh power source which would be charged via a 45-wat faster charger.

In spite of its expansive display, the tablet is slated to weigh just around 650 grams and measure around 5.5-inch. Memory and storage configuration with the S8 Ultra includes 8 GB + 128 GB setup for the base model and 12 GB + 512 GB for the top-end version. Cost-wise, expect the Wi-Fi, LTE, and 5G model of the S8 Ultra to start at $1,319, $1,408 and $1,498 respectively.

The likely reason Samsung has pushed back the launch of the S8 range is the other products the company has in its pipeline that should keep it engaged for the better part of this year. There is the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Watch 4 series that Samsung has lined up for a launch this year and might be able to launch the three new tablet devices only next year.

( Senior Writer ) With a keen interest in tech, I make it a point to keep myself updated on the latest developments in the world of technology and gadgets. That includes smartphones or tablet devices but stretches to even AI and self-driven automobiles as well, the latter being my latest fad. Besides writing, I like watching videos, reading, listening to music, or experimenting with different recipes. Motion picture is another aspect that interests me a lot and maybe I’ll make a film sometime in the future.