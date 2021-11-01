New Asus Vivobook T3300K Windows 11 tablet to debut before year-end

A new and more affordable Surface Pro 8 alternative is in the making in the form of the Asus Vivobook T3300K. The tablet was leaked earlier by the guys at TabletMonkeys who now have a few specs of the device have to share. For instance, the Vivobook T3300K will come with a 13.3-inch Full HD OLED panel having a 16:9 aspect ratio. The tablet will also be running Windows 11 right out of the box.

At its core, the tablet features an Intel Pentium N6000 Silver processor, which is a means to cut costs by compromising on performance, albeit only slightly. In fact, the processor and scree-size combination might seem a lot more palatable when the price is factored in, which at around the $700 mark is a lot more affordable than the $1099 that the Surface Pro 8 starts at.

The tablet will also be coming in two memory size options – 4 GB and 8 GB of LPDDR4X RAM. Also, it is going to be 256GB of NVMe PCIe SSD 3.0 storage on the top model with support for microSD cards for further storage expansion. Power comes from a 50Whrs battery which again is supported by a 65W charging solution. The charger connects to the device via one of the pair of USB C 3.2 (Gen 2) ports that the tablet comes with.

Other features of the tablet include a 13 MP rear camera along with a 5 MP front cam for selfies or, more importantly, video conferencing. There are SonicMaster stereo speakers onboard too while connectivity options include W-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. It has a depth of 8.2 mm and weighs 800 grams. The keyboard design happens to be the same as that of any Surface tablet. There is going to be digitizer support too and is going to be the first Asus tablet to be so featured.

As for the availability of the Vivobook T3300K, it is expected to hit the streets before Christmas though the unveiling might take place within a few weeks’ time itself.