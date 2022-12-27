New Bigme S6 Color with 7.8-inch on-cell Kaleido Plus E Ink display launched

Bigme has a new color e-note device to offer in the form of the Dawo S6 Color. As ITHome reported, the Dawo S6 Color comes with a 7.8-inch color E Ink display that is based on a new generation of on-cell Kaleido Plus E Ink display technology. Bigme stated the new color display has a smaller number of layers over the touch surface, something that has led to better light transmission and hence a brighter display. Page refresh rate too has improved though display resolution remains stuck at 100 PPI in color mode while the monochrome display has a higher resolution of 300 PPI.

Specifically, Bigme said the new on-cell Kaleido Plus display boasts 30 percent better black and white contrast while color contrast has improved by 40 percent. Color saturation too has improved by 15 percent. All of this points to a brighter display with more contrast in both monochrome and color modes. Texts and images are a lot sharper and clearer, leading to an improved reading experience. Accompanying the device is a smart electromagnetic pen that does not need to be charged separately. The pen offers support for 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity.

Coming to the device specs, the Dawo S6 Color features an octa-core 2.3 GHz processor under the hood that works in tandem with 6 gigs of memory and 128 GB of storage, the latter being further expandable to 1 TB. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi along with 4G connectivity. As already stated, the 7.8-inch display has a resolution of 300 PPI and 100 PPI in monochrome and color mode respectively. There also is the 36-level warm and cold front light for enhanced reading pleasure.

Other features of the Dawo S6 Color e-note device include dual speakers and mic. Then there also are a 5 MP front and 8 MP rear camera setup as well. The device runs Android 11. Power comes from a 3000 mAh battery which should allow for respectable backup times. The e-note device is priced at 3699 yuan though the company is also offering group purchase offers as well. For instance, the purchase of two units will bring the price per unit to 3499 yuan while a group of 5 purchasing the device will bring the per unit cost to 3399 yuan. The per unit price when bought in groups of 10 and 20 people will be 3299 yuan and 3199 yuan respectively.