New Chuwi SurPad 10.1-inch tablet now selling for $259

The new Chuwi SurPad comes across as a nice 10.1-inch tablet with premium looks that easily belies its budget pricing. With an all-aluminum build and decent specs, the Chuwi SurPad is one tablet that operates in the same segment as a mid-range smartphone given its $259 price tag, which is inclusive of free shipping as well.

Coming to its specs, the Chuwi SurPad comes powered by the 12nm MediaTek octa-core Helio P60 chipset. There also is a Mali-G72 MP3 GPU along with high-end NPU for efficient AI processing. Coupled to the processer is a 4 GB RAM and 128 GB of UFS for storage, the latter again being three times faster than conventional eMMC storage. Then, there also is a microSD card slot for additional storage requirements.

Dominating the front is a 10.1-inch IPS OGS having a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels. The tablet runs Android 10 right out of the box. Keeping the lights on is an 8000 mAh battery. Onboard optics include 8 MP cameras both on the front and rear.

Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS. The tablet comes with a dual SIM slot as well and can connect to a Cat.6 2G/ 3G/ 4G network. Plus, there is a 3.5 mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port as well, apart from a dedicated charging jack too. The tablet also impresses with its thin build which stands at just 9.2mm.

The tablet can also be attached to a magnetic keyboard and supports a stylus for on-screen input. However, both the magnetic keyboard cover and the stylus will have to be purchased separately. The SurPad is currently selling from Banggood.com for $259 with the price expected to drop even further.

