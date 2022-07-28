New Huawei Mater Pad Pro tablet offers detachable keyboard support

Huawei introduced a new MatePad Pro 2-in-1 tablet device which seems to have the potential to shake things up at the high-end premium Android tablet space. The tablet features a Snapdragon 888 processor at its core, which makes for a significant departure from the company’s in-house Kirin chipset that powered the tablet the company launched even last year. The tablet otherwise comes with up to 12 GB of memory and 256 GB of native storage. Some markets will however have MatePad Pro devices powered by the Snapdragon 870 chipset.

Another change to be seen with the current MatePad Pro tablet is the 11-inch display it comes with, which is smaller than the 12.6-inch display that its predecessor came with. Also, it is an OLED panel this time, which makes for a nice upgrade from the LCD panel from last year. The refresh rate too has gone up, from the 60Hz in last year’s model to the 120Hz refresh rate now. The display otherwise has a 2560 x 1600 pixels resolution and has minimal bezels all around. Power comes from an 8,300mAh battery and is backed by 66W fast charging support for models with the SD888 chipset. The version with SD870 chipset will come with 40W fast charging support.

Coming to optics, the MatePad Pro features a dual camera setup at the rear which includes a 12 MP primary sensor and an 8 MP wide-angle sensor. On the front, you have a 16 MP camera for selfies and video calls. The tablet also supports stylus input and is accompanied by the new Huawei M-Pencil. The company is promising better grip and performance with the new pencil which is designed to stick to the tablet’s side via magnetic action.

The package also includes a new magnetic smart keyboard that offers 1.5 mm of key travel. It is quite like the usual keyboard covers that most tablet devices have come to sport post the pandemic though the one aspect that makes the Huawei smart magnetic keyboard cover stand out from the rest is the various modes it supports. So, there is the Studio mode and the more conventional Laptop mode that makes the tablet function as sort of a laptop as well. However, it is the Detachable mode that happens to be the most special and will let you pair the keyboard with the tablet via Bluetooth. That way, the keyboard can function even if it is not physically connected to the laptop.

The MatePad Pro however is set to launch only in China at the moment and is not known when it would be launched in international markets, or what it is going to cost.