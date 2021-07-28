New iPad Air to get iPad Pro-like makeover

Fresh rumors about the new iPad Air keep pouring in and the latest here is claiming that the forthcoming iPad model will sport the same looks like that of the third-gen iPad Pro. The Japanese Site Mac Otakara that first broke the news is citing sources in China to back its claims.

So, what that means is the new iPad Air will continue with the same 10.9-inch display with minimalist bezels all around, leaving no room for the Home button. With that gone, the Touch ID sensor is going to be accommodated within the side-mounted power button. However, a more significant change to be expected is with the rear camera where there are going to be two sensors this time, a wide-angle and an ultra-wide-angle lens. A LiDAR scanner can’t be ruled out as well. A four-speaker audio system is also likely to make its way to the new iPad Air.

Among the other features to be expected include compliance with mmWave 5G and an A15 chip at the core. No word on what the display technology is going to be like though rumors earlier had indicated OLED panel for the iPad line while the Pro range would be benefitting from the mini-LED display.

So far so good though in a strange twist of events, Mac Otakara is claiming the iPad Mini 6, as well as the ninth-gen iPad, are going to sport the basic design as their predecessors. Now, this is interesting considering that it has just been a while back that there have been rumors about how the forthcoming iPad Mini is going to be the most radical ever with miniaturized bezels and Touch ID finding recluse in the Power button.

The same sources had also claimed a mini-LED display for the smaller iPad iteration though that too has been negated by the latest rumors. According to the Japanese site that has several accurate leaks to its credit in the past, the best that can be expected with the iPad Mini is the upgrade to the A14 chip with a thoroughly redesigned iPad Mini put off for at least 2022.

We will have to wait till fall which is when the new iPad Mini is expected to make its debut to find out which among the set of rumors are going to be true. As for the new iPad Air, it likely will be arriving around early 2022.