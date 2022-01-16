New iPad Air with 5G, A15 chip rumored to launch this spring

Apple might have a new iPad Air model to launch this coming spring, MacRumors revealed via Japanese blog Mac Otakara. According to what is known at the moment, the fifth-gen iPad Air will come with features that the latest iPad Mini has come to offer. That includes an A15 Bionic chip and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front shooter with a Center Stage feature. There is going to be 5G support too along with quad-LED True Tone flash. These changes are intended to make the iPad Air at par with the smaller iPad Mini.

The Japanese blog citing sources within China also claims the new iPad Air is going to be launched together with the iPhone SE 3 at a spring event though Apple is yet to drop any hints on any of these speculations. However, rumor mills have it that it likely is going to happen around March or April.

Meanwhile, other bits of information that are known about the upcoming iPad Air is that the tablet will continue to sport the same single lens rear cam as in the present model. In fact, there isn’t likely to be any changes in the overall design, which means the upcoming fifth gen iPad Air will have the same 10.9-inch display along with a Touch ID enabled Power button and slim bezels on all sides.

There sure is going to be more leaks and speculations coming our way in between. Keep watching.