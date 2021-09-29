New Nokia tablet set for early October launch

HMD Global, current holders of the Nokia trademark have confirmed there is a new Nokia branded tablet set for launch on October 6. Now, this was being speculated all along though here is confirmation on this, coming straight from Nokia itself that revealed the launch dates via a tweet message.

Interestingly, the tweet also included an image that depicts the Nokia 3310 feature phone standing next to the tablet which has only its sides visible. The 3310 which can be considered a modern retake on the company’s iconic feature phone of the 90s with the same name has its height marked in the image with the numerals 2017, which denotes its launch year. Likewise, the tablet has its height marked with the figures 2021.

Everything you’d expect from a Nokia phone in a tablet.

Coming 6.10.21 pic.twitter.com/uTssAURMMQ — Nokia Mobile (@NokiaMobile) September 27, 2021

The original 3310 was also known for its rock-solid build quality that gave it an almost invincible image. The same accompanying the tablet could be an indication of the tablet being as well built as the Nokia 3310 feature phone. Whether it is going to be such is something that only time can tell while the tablet looks slim with flat edges.

No other information is available at the moment though there are rumors of the tablet coming with a 10.36-inch display. On the other side of it will likely be a Unisoc chipset coupled to 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of storage. The tablet is currently being referred to as the T20 and will likely run the Android 11 version right out of the box. Rumor mills are also claiming the tablet will come in 4G and Wi-Fi-only trims with no 5G versions.

The upcoming Nokia T20 meanwhile is going to be the second tablet after the company had launched the Nokia N1 back in 2015. That too was an Android-powered device but had failed to make a mark back then.