New OPPO Pad 2 tablet features TCL Huaxing display for enhanced eye protection

OPPO has officially launched the OPPO Pad 2 tablet which is reported to come with a display that has been sourced from TCL Huaxing. The highlight of the display is its low blue light emission which is known to adjust the light intensity of 415nm~455nm, effectively reducing the proportion of harmful blue light emitted by the screen by approximately 50 percent without distorting the colors. Additionally, the tablet utilizes DC dimming technology, which eliminates high-frequency strobe, thus greatly reducing the potential damage that screen strobe can cause to the eyes. All of this makes the new OPPO Pad 2 tablet extremely eye-friendly.

Coming to specs, the OPPO Pad 2 features an 11.61-inch display having 2.8K ultra-high resolution. It boasts a 30~144Hz broadband design that enables seamless switching between high and low frequencies. The screen is an in-cell type and has a superimposed active pen design, along with a 240Hz active pen touch reporting rate. Additionally, the screen utilizes TCL Huaxing’s DCI-P3 high color gamut technology and FFS wide viewing angle technology, providing a maximum brightness of up to 500nit while maintaining clear picture details.

The tablet otherwise comes powered by the Dimensity 2 processor. It boasts a new ID design, featuring a 7:5 original display ratio that is more suitable for a large-screen tablet. It utilizes TCL Huaxing’s extremely narrow border technology, allowing for an ultra-narrow border display effect. This results in a high screen-to-body ratio of up to 95.7 percent, enhancing the user’s viewing experience. The tablet has been competitively priced from 9000 yuan.