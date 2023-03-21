2023 Huawei MatePad 11 specs leak, reveal 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage

The 2023 Huawei MatePad 11 model has evoked a lot of interest from enthusiasts worldwide thanks to its unique display which the Chinese manufacturer said is the least reflective and offers almost zero glare. However, while the company did provide us with a glimpse of what the display of the upcoming tablet is going to be like, we had no idea of any of its specs and features. Fortunately, that has been rectified now, the credit for which goes to a Weibo blogger who goes by the name Digital Chat Station.

According to the leak, the 2023 Huawei MatePad 11 tablet will feature an 11-inch LCD screen having a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The tablet comes powered by a Snapdragon 870 chipset that is coupled to 8 GB of RAM. The choice of storage varies from 128 GB to 256 GB. The tablet also features a 7250 mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging and runs the HarmonyOS 3.1 operating system. The tablet is going to be available in various color options including Diffuser, Streamer Purple, Obsidian Black, Island Blue, and Diamond White. Further, there is going to be a single camera on the rear upper left corner.

According to the latest reports on this, the 2023 Huawei MatePad 11 is expected to have a quite impressive 86 percent screen-to-body ratio. The tablet is also estimated to weigh 480 grams, which makes it convenient enough to use cand carry around. Meanwhile, Geekbench 5 has listed the tablet (bearing model no. HUAWEI DBR-W10) on its benchmarking website, revealing a single-core score of 923 and a multi-core score of 3032. The device is identified as running on the Android AOSP 12 operating system.

The Huawei MatePad 11 tablet is equipped with a paper-sensitive diffuser that eliminates up to 97 percent of disruptive light in the surrounding environment, allowing for a paper-like writing experience similar to what you have when using pen on real paper. The device also features a soft light screen that eliminates glare and reflection, along with a strong handwriting damping effect that provides the same experience as writing on paper. Huawei’s customer service will provide lifetime screen cleaning services. The tablet will be available in two versions, with users having the option to choose whether they want a soft screen or not.

More details are awaited. Stay tuned.