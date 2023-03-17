Huawei 2023 MatePad 11 tablet soft light version officially announced

Huawei has announced the MatePad 11 tablet for 2023, with a focus on providing a paper-like reading and writing experience. The device will be showcased at Huawei’s upcoming spring flagship new product launch conference. This will be Huawei’s first tablet with a soft screen and comes equipped with an anti-glare eye protection feature. Huawei said the paper-sensitive soft light screen eliminates 97 percent of interfering light in the environment. Users can enjoy a paper-like writing experience, which aims to replicate the familiar feeling of using a pen on paper.

The upcoming 2023 edition Huawei MatePad 11 soft version has been certified by TUV Rheinland for its non-reflective capabilities and features a single rear camera positioned in the upper left corner. The screen does not have a punch hole for the front shooter. The certifying body evaluates a display product’s comprehensive anti-reflection capabilities from three dimensions: screen surface treatment, ambient light management, and interference reflection. Complying with this standard allows for a superior user experience by ensuring protection against the influence of ambient light when used indoors.

In fact, the Huawei MatePad 11-inch 2023 soft light version has achieved a major milestone by becoming the world’s first tablet to receive the SGS low visual fatigue gold standard certification. The certification is a joint initiative by SGS and the Human Factors and Intelligent Interaction Research Center of the China National Institute of Standardization. It employs a comprehensive assessment approach, which combines subjective human experience and objective optical parameters to evaluate the level of visual fatigue. The SGS Low Visual Fatigue Gold Standard Certification is widely used to ensure that products effectively protect consumers from visual fatigue and provide an optimal user experience.

Huawei has revealed more about the new features of its upcoming product through a warm-up video. In the video, the main character uses the “paper-sensitive soft screen” of the new Huawei MatePad 11 tablet to “restore” a damaged painting and make it “moving” again. The new tablet will be equipped with a “paper-feeling soft screen” that eliminates 97 percent of the interfering light in the environment, has no screen reflection, and offers a more realistic and durable look and feel. The video also compares the new Huawei MatePad 11 screen to a regular tablet, demonstrating the lack of light reflection on the former, while the latter displays obvious light shadows.

Catch up with the video here.