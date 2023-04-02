New PineTab2 pre-order starts April 11, range starts at $159

The PineTab2 which was first unveiled in December 2022 is all set to go on sale on April 11, the company announced via a blog post. The new tablet running Linux comes with better specifications compared to its predecessor though the one thing that remains unchanged is its affordable price tag. The entry-level model with 4 gigs of memory and 64 GB of storage is priced at $159 while the top-end version with 8 GB of memory and 128 GB of storage is priced at $209.

The rest of the specs include a Rockchip RK3566 quad-core ARM Cortex-A55 processor, a 10.1-inch IPS LCD display, and a detachable backlit keyboard that comes standard with the tablet. Ports that the PineTab2 comes with include one USB 3.0 Type-C port and a USB 2.0 Type-C port. Then there also is a micro HDMI port and a 3.5mm audio jack. The microSD card reader will let you add more storage when needed. For optics, there is the 2 MP front and 5 MP rear shooter onboard. Further, its LPDDR4 memory and eMMC flash storage that both the models feature.

While all of the above makes for modest levels of specs, the one big USP of the device is its serviceability. The company said several of the components that the PineTab2 comes with can be replaced within just minutes thanks to the highly modular architecture that the tablet boasts of. Both the cameras, the battery, the display, the printed circuit board, and the USB keyboard can all be replaced easily with a minimum of time and effort. This should be great news for DIY artists or those who love to play around with the hardware.

Buyers also have the option to flash the OS of their choice through the tablet comes with an Arch Linux build pre-installed. The software having a KDE Plasma desktop environment is also a work-in-progress thing, which means users have the option to tinker with the settings as per their whims and fancies.