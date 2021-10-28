Nokia T20 tablet launched with $250 price tag, will offer 15-hours battery life

The Apple iPad has a new competitor in the form of the Nokia T20. While HMD Global, the company that holds the right to Nokia branded phones and tablets denies being in the race to wean away buyers from Apple, the lure of a decent sized and specced tablet at an extremely affordable price point could be hard to resist.

One of the biggest positives of the new T20 is its 8,200 mAh power source which the company said is good enough to support 15 hours of usage on a single charge, including 10 hours of video streaming. The 10.4-inch 2K display too should be large enough for both entertainment as well as work and study from home purposes.

The tablet runs on the Android platform and supports Google Kids Space. That refers to a special setting that, when invoked, will show only kid-friendly stuff. Similarly, there is the Family Link feature too that allows the setting up of parental controls to ensure kids aren’t exposed to inappropriate content. Nokia also said the tablet will receive Android upgrades for three years and monthly security updates for four years.

Coming to price, the Wi-Fi-only version of the tablet has been priced at $249.99 in the US and 199 Euros in Europe. There is a 4G LTE model as well which has been priced 239 Euros or about $300 States-side. Availability details are yet to be revealed. The Apple iPad in turn starts at $329.

We have had several Nokia branded smartphones over the years but the new T20 happens to be the first tablet the company has launched since 2015. However, the company confirmed the T20 isn’t going to be a one-off thing but will be followed by several other models in the days to come, which likely will include 5G models as well.