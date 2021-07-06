OnePlus is going to be releasing a tablet called the OnePlus Pad

There suddenly is a rush among manufacturers to launch Android tablets, with OnePlus being the latest to join the race. The company has recently been found to have made a filing at the European Union Intellectual Property Office for a device named OnePlus Pad. No doubt, that is how the upcoming tablet is going to be referred to though unfortunately, that is all that we know about the tablet at the moment.

Interestingly, OnePlus happens to be a sub-group within OPLUS that also includes Oppo and Realme, and each one of them has pledged to launch a tablet device sometime soon. Realme has even gone to the extent of naming its forthcoming tablet as the Realme Pad. With that being the scenario, the tablet devices from OnePlus, Realme, and Oppo are expected to be basically the same piece of hardware but with variations in feature offerings to differentiate one from the other.

The above also makes for a nice change given how the Android tablet segment was almost in a state of perennial decline some time ago. However, there suddenly is a spurt in activities with manufacturers making a beeline to launch new tablets. Much of that again has to do with the ongoing pandemic that has forced many to stay indoors. This has led to a demand for tablet devices, be it for work-from-home or study-from-home requirements, or just for pure fun and entertainment.

Coming back to the OnePlus Pad, while there is almost nothing that we know of the device at the moment, it is being widely speculated to mimic the same sort of approach the company has had with its smartphone business. That includes flagship levels of specs and build quality while still being affordable on the price front.

It now remains to be seen how soon we can see the OnePlus Pad becomes a reality.

( Senior Writer ) With a keen interest in tech, I make it a point to keep myself updated on the latest developments in the world of technology and gadgets. That includes smartphones or tablet devices but stretches to even AI and self-driven automobiles as well, the latter being my latest fad. Besides writing, I like watching videos, reading, listening to music, or experimenting with different recipes. Motion picture is another aspect that interests me a lot and maybe I’ll make a film sometime in the future.