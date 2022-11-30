Orbic set to launch affordable 4G tablets in Australia

Orbic, the US-based company that specializes in offering quality tablets, smartphones, and other tech stuff at affordable prices has announced its entry into the Australian market. As Pickr reported, the company will be offering a pair of tablets – Tab8 4G and Tab 10R 4G – right now that are aimed at the general user and the worker community.

As is already perceptible, the Tab8 4G offers an 8-inch display having HD resolution. It comes with a pair of cameras, with a 5 MP sensor at the front and a 13 MP unit at the rear. The tablet comes with a dedicated SIM card slot and can connect to 4G networks at the most. It can be used to make phone calls as well even though holding a device that big up to your ears can be quite ungainly. The device otherwise runs Android 12 and is known to offer decent levels of performance while not being blazingly fast. The tablet is slated to be available in Australia via Telstra later this week itself. Also, it’s the pre-paid version of the tablet that is slated to go on sale Down Under for just $149, thereby making it one of the cheapest 8-inch tablets to go on sale in the country.

Next to be available in the country is the Tab 10R 4G which offers a bigger 10-inch display. Size apart, the other distinguishing aspect of the tablet is its ruggedized build, with heavy claddings on the sides that should enable it to live through some rough usage as well. This way, the tablet is ideal for use by field workers or those employed in harsh conditions. The tablet can also connect to 4G networks and comes with a stylus as well for ease of use in the business environment. The Tab10R 4G is slated to go on sale in Australia in December for $429.

The Executive Vice President for Global Strategy and Operations at Orbic, Danny Adamopoulos has promised to launch many more exciting products in the country. Those will cater to different usage scenarios and will be both 4G and 5G enabled. He however didn’t elaborate on what exactly they plan to launch next.