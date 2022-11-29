Palm Reading shares glimpse of Super Smart Book slated for launch on Nov. 30

Palm Reading had earlier announced it will be launching a new flagship e-note device on November 30th. With just a day left to that happening, the company has in the meantime shared some bits and pieces of what it has in store for us. That is in the form of an image revealing a part of the e-ink tablet that is being referred to now as the Super Smart Book.

As is evident from the leaked image, the upcoming e-ink tablet will have slim bezels on the sides and is done up in white. Then again, most e-notes currently available have a similar build, which includes slim bezels on all sides save for the left bezel which is relatively thicker. The rationale behind the above design philosophy is to allow for ease in holding the device while writing with the right hand. That way, it suits right-handed individuals and not lefties but that’s a different story. Also, we got to wait till the official launch to see if the Super Smart Book too conforms to the now-familiar design theme or if the company has something new to surprise us.

Otherwise, Palm Reading had earlier stated the upcoming e-note will have a 10.3-inch E In display having 300 PPI resolution. The last e-note that the company had launched, the iReader Smart3 also featured a 10.3-inch display but had a lower 227 PPI resolution. Apart from an uptick in display resolution, the company is also promising other enhancements to make it better optimized for writing and drawing. Maybe there is going to be a more advanced stylus too accompanying the Super Smart Book.

We got to wait till the official launch to come to the bottom of this. Stay tuned!