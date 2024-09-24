Penstar eNote N10 Now on Sale at Amazon

Here is an e-note device that you might be tempted to believe is the Hanvon N10 but is being sold at Amazon under the Penstar brand name. It has the same basic looks, which includes a left ledger that hosts several buttons. The ledger is done up in gray which makes a nice contrast against the overall white that the rest of the device sports on the front. On the underside, you have the same gray color scheme.

The Penstar eNote N10, as the device is named, otherwise comes with a 10.3-inch E Ink Carta display having 227 PPI resolution. The accompanying stylus, the company claims, will allow for the most natural paper-like writing experience, something that is attributed to the PureView display technology that the e-note comes with. The display lacks front light and a touchscreen layer which has led to better clarity and looks more like real paper.

The e-note supports more than 35 e-book formats which include PDF, ePUB, MOBI, TXT, Word, Excel, and, JPG, to name a few. With the bundled pen, you can annotate documents, jot down notes, journal, and sketch. You can also convert handwritten notes to text, save, and share your notes for enhanced collaboration with others. You can also access your notes anytime, anywhere, and via any device using the Penstar app. This can be great to promote teamwork if you are an office worker, student, or researcher.

The e-note is also compatible with all the leading cloud storage services. That includes OneDrive, DropBox, and Google Drive. This way, you can easily store your documents on the cloud and sync them across your devices so that they are always available to you. The nine buttons present on the left ledger are fully customizable and can be set to perform tasks that you often need. That can be to launch a specific program or to invoke a particular setting and so on. It runs Android 11 out of the box.

The bundled pen comes with an integrated eraser. The e-note offers a variety of templates as well as calendar notes. You can create folders and sub-folders to organize your notes and other documents. You can choose from different pen types and different shapes while the lasso tool offers lots of flexibility in your creative pursuits. The device supports undo and redo functionalities for enhanced work efficiency.

As for its specs, the tablet comes with a quad-core 1.8 GHz processor, 2 GB of memory, and 32 GB of storage. It features integrated speakers as well as mics which will let you record lectures or other proceedings. There is support for dual-band WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0 while there also is a USB-C port for wired connectivity and for recharging the battery. The 6000 mAh battery onboard ensures enough juice to support days of usage before requiring a recharge.

The Penstar eNote N10 is right now selling for $369.99 via Amazon. The price is inclusive of the e-note device along with a magnetic cover, and a digital stylus.