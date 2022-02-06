Pixel tablet renders – too ambitious or realistic?

The tablet segment is suddenly alive and kicking thanks to the pandemic, something that has made Google to stop and take notice. The company announced they are ready to infuse new life into the Android tablet segment which it had neglected for years. The first move in this regard could be the launch of the Android 12L – L stands for Large – which the company said has been specially optimized for foldable and tablet devices.

While that has been known for months now, recent rumors claim Google could be working on a new tablet device under the Pixel brand. There have been reports of the company actively recruiting staff to man its tablet division which seems to be suddenly buzzing with activity. The most important development here could be the appointment of Rich Miner as the Chief Technical Officer (CTO) of Android tablets.

This makes for a significant development considering that Rich has accompanied Andy Rubins in developing Android. Rich, as PhoneArena reported has been asked to make Android tablets exciting again. Going by the latest renders of the Pixel tablet courtesy of Let’s Go Digital, it seems things are moving in the right direction after all, even though the renders seem to be a bit too ambitious to be considered realistic. The site however stated the render is based on patents that Google had filed in Japan in 2019.

The one thing that catches the attention right away is the complete absence of bezels along all sides, something that’s fairly common on smartphones these days. Also, with zero bezels, a hole punch approach has been adopted for accommodating the front cam. The tablet otherwise comes with rounded corners which do look nice.

Interestingly, there are no rear cameras shown. Instead, the rear is glorified by a huge ‘G’ branding bang in the center. Let’sGoDigital described the renders as ‘product images’ of a Pixel tablet which has been designed by the Italian graphic designer Giuseppe Spinelli (Snoreyn).

Further, while things are still in conceptual stages, what seems a surety is that the upcoming Pixel tablets would have the company’s Tensor chip at its core, the same that powers the latest Pixel 6 series smartphones as well. That it would be running Android 12 L almost goes without saying.

More details are awaited. Keep watching.

