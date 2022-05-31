Pixel tablet to come with USI stylus support

While we are already aware of Google working on a new tablet device – a first in almost a decade – here is now information about it being compliant with the USI pen as well. All of this can be traced back to the Universal Stylus Initiative (USI) website which, as the NuGiz website reported, has mentioned a Google tablet identified as Tangor.

Now, considering that Google already has a tablet in the making in the form of the Pixel tablet, it would perhaps be safe to assume the Tangor refers to the behind-the-scenes name of the Pixel tablet itself. The website states that the Tangor is going to support the USI Device specification, which means the device will be receptive to any stylus that matches the specifications spelled out by USI for device interoperability.

Unfortunately, there is nothing else that the listing mentions, which means we continue to live in the dark when it comes to the specifications of the upcoming Pixel tablet. Google had earlier introduced the tablet during its I/O 2022 event a few weeks back. The only thing that we know of the Pixel tablet is that it would be built around the same Tensor chip that power the Pixel phones. The tablet is also seen to include a single lens front and rear shooter and has rather thickish bezels all around.

Google had earlier announced the Android 12L which marks its first genuine effort at coming up with an Android version that has been specially optimized for operation on big screen devices such as foldables and tablets. Now, with integrated support for the USI stylus, the Google Pixel tablet will have its appeal greatly enhanced as it can lead to exciting new ways to interact with Android apps in the tablet form factor. Worth mentioning that Google’s Chrome OS already supports USI.

Meanwhile, for those not in the knowing, the Universal Stylus Initiative or USI happens to be a consortium of companies that have come up with a standard set of specifications to ensure stylus interoperability across a wide range of touchscreen-enabled devices. Those can range from smartphones and tablets to PCs as well. Google too happens to be a member of USI since 2018.