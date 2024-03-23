reMarkable 2 makes retail debut in New Zealand via JB Hi-Fi

The reMarkable 2 e-paper tablet will now be available to buy from the New Zealand retailer, JB Hi-Fi, the Swedish company revealed via a press release. This makes JB Hi-Fi the first retail store in the country where buyers will be able to actually have a feel of the device before they opt to buy it. So far, buyers had to order it online from the company’s website which gets delivered to the designated locations. Those eager can opt for the reMarkable 2 bundle deal which is inclusive of the reMarkable 2 tablet, Marker Plus pen, and a folio cover, all of which starts at $869NZD at JB Hi-Fi.

“We’re excited to debut the reMarkable 2 paper tablet at JB Hi-Fi, a major retailer in New Zealand,” said Phil Hess, CEO of reMarkable. “This marks our first retail launch in the region, extending access to our innovative digital writing experience beyond our e-commerce success. We’re looking forward to the partnership with JB Hi-Fi and bringing focused productivity to even more customers.”

Tim Edwards, Managing Director of JB Hi-Fi New Zealand says the paper tablet is already popular in stores: “We are thrilled to be the first physical store in New Zealand where you can actually feel the paper-like experience of the reMarkable 2 for yourself. Our customers are already loving it.”

As for the device itself, the reMarkable 2 shouldn’t need any introduction. It happens to be the closest that you can have that offers a writing experience that mimics a real pen on paper. You can read, draw, and write notes which can be saved or shared with others or across devices. You can also annotate directly on PDFs or e-books, convert handwritten notes to text, and so on.

reMarkable said their vision with the reMarkable 2 is to offer a distraction-free writing experience so that you are able to focus entirely on your work and nothing else.