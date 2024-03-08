RUERTU RT-BE-103C e-note comes with 10.3-inch Kaleido 3 display

Here comes a new e-note device, the RUERTU RT-BE-103C. The company has its roots in China and may not have much of a presence just yet, at least not in the international market. That said, there is something interesting with the e-note it has up for sale – its specs are eerily similar to the InkNote Color Plus from Bigme, so much so that the RUERTU e-note is being considered as just the rebranded Bigme device.

The specs are decent and familiar. That includes a 10.3-inch Kaleido 3 display while on the other side of it lies an octa-core 2.3 GHz processor. It features 6 GB of memory and 128 GB of storage. The display boasts Rheinland eye protection which makes it safe for your eyes and hence better suited for those who need to spend long hours in front of the PC. Further, with 36-level DC dimming along with brightness and warm and cold temperature control, you can always have the display tuned to your individual preferences each time.

The device runs an Android open system, which means you can always have the applications that you need. With the included electromagnetic stylus, the device can be a great note-taking tablet ideal for study or office work. It also comes with several convenient features that make the most of its note-taking abilities. That includes real-time OCR recognition while the built-in ChatGPT support makes it great for both office work as well as studies.

Other features include an intelligent fingerprint-unlocking system. Plus, there is also an HD cam at the rear that will let you scan documents as well as convert the same into editable texts. With support for various e-book formats, the RUERTU device can be a great e-book reader device as well.