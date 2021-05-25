Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G launched in Germany, priced €649

Samsung has gone for a rather soft launch of its latest tablet, which interestingly has been named the Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G and not the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite as was being speculated all along. This also points to Samsung adopting a similar naming strategy for both its smartphone and tablet segments where the device sitting a rung or two lower than the flagship model gets the Fan Edition moniker.

Fortunately, there aren’t too many corners trimmed to justify the FE badging. The tablet still sports a 12.4-inch LCD panel that is lit up by 2560 x 1600 pixels. Under the hood lies the Snapdragon 750G chipset that is coupled to a 4 GB memory and 64 GB of native storage, it being expandable further via microSD cards. Further, a next higher model with 6 gigs of memory and 128 gigs of storage is being speculated but not confirmed yet.

For optics, there is an 8 MP primary camera at the rear with autofocus. The camera module comprising of the LED flash protrudes a bit though that’s something we have got used to by now thanks to recent smartphone launches that have even bigger protrusions. For selfies and video calls, there is a 5 MP camera at the front.

A nice feature of the tablet is that it comes bundled with the S Pen, which Samsung said has the feel of a real pen. It can be slotted magnetically within the cut-out carved out of the back panel where it also gets charged automatically. Also, to ensure you have good reasons to make the most of the S Pen, the tablet comes pre-installed with the Clip Studio Paint. However, the app will come free for the first six months and will require a subscription beyond that.

In any case, the S Pen will come in handy for making quick notes, writing annotations, and such. It can also convert any handwritten piece into text in real-time. There is a keyboard cover too that can transform the tablet into a small notebook device. It supports the Samsung DeX feature too which provides a desktop-like environment complete with a start menu and a taskbar. Otherwise, in tablet mode, the device can support up to 3 apps simultaneously in split-screen multitasking mode.

Coming to the battery, there is the massive 10090mAh power source that keeps the tablet going. Samsung said this can support up to 13 hours of video playback, which is quite impressive, it must be said. The battery is backed by a 45W fast charging support which can power up the device from zero to 100 percent in 190 minutes. The power brick however will have to be procured separately.

The tablet is currently listed on the Samsung Germany website where it is priced €649 for the base model as described above. Another model sans 5G support is also believed to be in the works and could end up being €50-100 cheaper when it comes.

No word yet as to when the tablet will be launched elsewhere in the world.