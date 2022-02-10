Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 flagship tablet series officially launched

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 tablet series is finally here. This also brings to an end the months of leaks and speculations that we have had on this, which ensured there perhaps isn’t anything that we aren’t already aware of the tablet so far. So, we know there are three tablets in the flagship series this time, the Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra which comes with a massive 14.6-inch display.

Besides, the three tablets improve on their predecessor in almost every aspect, which includes bigger batteries, 120 Hz Super AMOLED displays, more powerful processors, and so on. Read on to find out what the new Galaxy Tab S8 trio has to offer.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra specs and features

As already stated, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is the newest entrant to the Samsung flagship tablet lineup and is the biggest of the lot with its 14.6-inch 2960 x 1848 pixels S-AMOLED display. Apart from its size, the other unique aspect of the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is its notch which houses a twin lens camera system that comprises of a 12 MP primary sensor and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle lens for selfies, or more importantly, video chats. The display otherwise offers a 120 Hz refresh rate and features an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor underneath it.

Under the hood lies the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset that is coupled to 8 GB of RAM on the base model or 12 GB and 16 GB of RAM on the higher versions. Similarly, there is 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB of storage respectively. The tablet runs Android 12 with One UI 4.1 running on top of it, which again is common for all three tablet devices. Then there is the Knox security feature available too for enhanced protection.

The rear meanwhile features a twin camera setup comprising of a 13 MP primary camera with autofocus along with a 6 MP ultrawide angle camera. Complementing both is a dual-LED flash. Keeping the lights on is a massive 11,200 mAh battery backed by 45W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8 Plus specs and features

The Galaxy Tab S8 is the smallest of the lot with its 11-inch 2560 x 1600 pixels LPTS TFT display having a 120 Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is the intermediate offering with its 12.4-inch 2800 x 1752 pixels AMOLED panel that too has a max 120 Hz refresh rate. However, while the Tab S8 makes do with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, the Tab S8 Plus gets an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Both the Tab S8 and Tab S8+ get a 12 MP ultra wide-angle camera on the front while the rear gets the same 13 MP + 6 MP camera system as on the Tab S8 Ultra. Both tablets also come powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset coupled to 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM along with 128 GB or 256 GB of ROM. The Tab S8 gets a 5,800 mAh battery which can be considered a bit less considering that many a smartphone now comes with bigger batteries. The Tab S8+ however gets a sizeable 10,090 mAh power source. Both the tablets are supported by 45W fast charging.

Other common elements that apply to all three tablets include a quad stereo speaker system that has been tuned by AKG and Dolby Atmos, three microphones, and wireless DeX. Connectivity options that apply to all three tablets include 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and USB Type-C Gen 3.2 port. These apart, all three tablets support S Pen stylus.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8 Plus, Tab S8 Ultra pricing and availability

The Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8 Plus, Tab S8 Ultra start at $699, $899, and $1,099, respectively. Color options with the Tab S8 and Tab S8 Pus include Graphite, Silver, and Pink Gold. The Tab S8 Ultra however comes in a shade of Graphite only.