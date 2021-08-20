Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series will come powered by SD 898 SoC

Samsung, it seems, is taking its time with the Galaxy Tab S7 successor. In between, there is almost an incessant stream of leaks, rumors, and speculations all pointing to what the Galaxy Tab S8 is going to be like. According to Ice Universe that has been quite accurate with its past leaks, the Galaxy Tab S8 will feature the Snapdragon 898 chipset and not the Exynos 2200. This should also explain the delayed launch of S8 which is expected to happen around the end of this year or early next.

The tipster did not mention why the Exynos 2200 won’t be making the cut though experts opine it could be due to the Samsung processor having a low yield at the moment. Apart from this, speculation is rife that the upcoming tablet could come with 45W fast charging support. However, with the current S7 lineup already supporting 45W charging, maybe Samsung loyalists have been expecting an improvement on this aspect, more so when the new Mi Tab 5 supports 67W fast charging.

All Snapdragon 898, Not Exynos2200 https://t.co/0mnJ95hNvT — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) August 19, 2021

Also, the reason why fast charging is important is that the upcoming Galaxy Tab S8 series is tipped to come with some massive-sized batteries. For instance, Ice Universe, in an earlier leak had claimed an 11,500mAh battery for the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra and a 10,090mAh battery for the S8 Plus. The base S8 is touted to come with an 8,000mAh battery.

Among the other S8 specs revealed earlier include display dimensions of 14.6-inch, 12.4-inches, and 11-inch for the S8 Ultra, S8 Plus, and the vanilla S8 respectively. All of the displays will have a 120 Hz refresh rate though it is only the base S8 model that would be getting a TFT display while the top two models would be sporting OLED panels.

Further, the bigger Ultra model is reported to come with 512 GB of internal storage while the S8 Plus will have 256 GB of storage to offer. Other specs of the S8 Plus doing the rounds include an 8 GB of RAM and an 8 MP front camera. The base S8 too is touted to come with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of ROM and will have an 8 MP front cam.

