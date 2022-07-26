T-Mobile offering new Android kids tablet for free as part of back-to-school offer

T-Mobile is offering a new 4G LTE Android tablet for kids as part of its Back-to-School deals, and the best thing about it is that the tablet is being offered completely free. As FoneArena reported, the only pre-requisite to avail of the free tablet offer is to add a qualifying tablet line. Those who wish to have the tablet without adding a new line can opt for an outright purchase of the tablet, which will set them back $170. The tablet in question is the Alcatel Joy Tab Kids 2.

The tablet’s specs aren’t too bad for its price. That includes a quad-core 2 GHz MediaTek MT8766B processor under the hood that works in tandem with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of native storage. The latter again can be upped to 256 GB via microSD cards. On the front, the tablet features an 8-inch IFP display that is lit up by 1280 x 800 pixels. There is also a layer of Asahi Glass on top for added protection.

Power comes from a 4080 mAh battery which the company said is capable of supporting 12.5 hours of video playback. Maybe a bigger battery could have made things all the more exciting. However, the other and perhaps bigger disappointment with the tablet is its OS which happens to be Android 10. This, when it’s Android 13 that we are expecting to launch officially in just a few weeks from now.

That said, a nice thing with the Joy Tab Kids 2 tablet is that it allows free access to the Kidomi platform for a year. Here, kids will have access to a curated list of books, videos, and games best suited to the young minds. A nice thing with Kidomi is that it is an ad-free platform and does not have in-app purchases either. Further, given that it is meant for use by the kids, the tablet also sports sizable claddings all around to ensure it can survive some rough handling as well.