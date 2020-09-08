TCL NXTPAPER will debut on TCL 10 TABMAX TCL 10 TABMID

Last week TCL unveiled the new NXTPAPER e-paper technology. It will feature a color monochrome display that has 25% higher contrast for better viewing and when compared to a typical LCD panel, is up to 36% thinner and 65% more power efficient than a typical LCD. The first products that will employ the e-paper is the TCL 10 TABMAX and TCL 10 TABMID. These two tablets will debut this fall and exclusivly rely on ambient light in order to display content and will not have a front-light or backlight.

The TCL 10 TABMAX will feature a 10.36-inch FHD+ display, 8.3mm narrow bezels and widescreen layout allows you to unleash your creative work without restrictions. You can use the TCL Stylus to draw, write or doodle casually, just like a pencil on paper. With ultra-low latency, a natural in-hand feel and an elegant design, the TCL Stylus is the perfect companion to this tablet.

Built to get things done, the TCL 10 TABMAX can handle high-definition video calls, using an advanced dual-microphone system that picks up your voice and uses a noise reduction feature to ensure smooth exchanges. Furthermore, the dual-speaker setup provides a more natural meeting experience, while the 8-megapixel front camera provides more engaging and efficient group communications. Typecover and 4G connectivity ensures you have the freedom to stay connected while on-the-go, and software solutions from Google and Microsoft, allow you to stay productive from anywhere.

The TCL 10 TABMAX comes with an 8-megapixel front facing camera, a 13-megapixel rear facing camera and a large 8000 mAh battery for all-day use. It will be available across select regions globally in both 4G and Wi-Fi only models beginning in Q4 for €299 EUR and €249 EUR, respectively.

The TCL 10 TABMID offers high-quality features in a lighter, sleeker design weighing in at a mere 325g and measuring only 8.5mm thick, making it easy to take along with you. It has an 8-inch FHD IPS display and a whole new scale of innovative display technology with NXTVISION to ensure this tablet screen won’t lose its brightness, contrast or color at any angle. It also reduces blue light to relieve visual fatigue and has a reading mode that adjusts the screen to black and white, while adjusting brightness and contrast based on the environment.

Entertainment enthusiasts will love its powerful speaker system and deep booming sound for audio and video uses, as well as its Qualcomm Snapdragon™ 665 processor with an octa-core CPU and a high-performance GPU for online gaming. The TCL 10 TABMID is also a great choice for kids; much like the TCL 10 TABMAX, the TABMID 4G offers a Kids Mode that presents a kid-friendly UI and parental controls. It also works with Google Assistant, allowing you to easily manage tasks, get answers and play music using only the sound of your voice. It will be powered by a 5500 mAh battery for all-day use, a one touch fingerprint sensor for easy log-in and security. It offers a 5-megapixel front facing camera and an 8-megapixel rear facing camera. This tablet also offers both Wi-Fi and 4G connectivity and will be available beginning in Q4 for €229 EUR.



