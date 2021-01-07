The Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable tablet is out soon

You might be forgiven to think of the new Dell Latitude 13 7320 as the Microsoft Surface Pro X. That’s how close the two look. From the rear kickstand to the keyboard cover, both the devices share a striking similarity. Even the placement of the Active Pen holder within the keyboard too is the same.

However, it’s a different story from the inside out. Powering the latest Dell convertible tablet device is the latest 11gen Intel Core i7 vPro processor that is paired to up to a max of 16 GB of LPDDR4X-4266 RAM. The choice of storage ranges from as low as 128 GB of SSD memory to a max of 1 TB, with all of them being of the M.2 2230 type. Then there also is the 256 GB self-encrypting drive (SED) NVMe storage available as well.

The display comprises of a 13-inch FHD+ panel having a 3:2 aspect ratio. Also, the touchscreen display provides for 500 nits of brightness and boasts of a Super Low Power mode to save on battery power. There is also the Corning Gorilla Glass DX Touch layer on top for enhanced protection.

Another unique feature of the Latitude 13 7320 Detachable tablet is that it comes with a 5 MP FHD camera capable of recording videos even at 30 fps. Some models offer an IR camera compliant with Windows Hello. There is the AI-powered Dell Optimizer software onboard as well that manages the hardware functions to ensure optimal performance at all times.

The connectivity option with the detachable tablet includes a pair of USB Type-C ports with Thunderbolt 4. You can have extra ports as per your needs with the use of suitable dongles. The device otherwise comes with an Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 card that allows for 2 X 2 Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity. You can also opt for the Snapdragon X20 LTE modem that will allow 4G LTE WWAN connections. There is no 5G support though. Power comes from a twin cell 40 Wh battery pack.

The Latitude 13 7320 Detachable tablet is going to be available from March 30 onwards and will have a starting price of $999.